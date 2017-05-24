Denmark Visa Consultants in Hyderabad Denmark is one of the promising & most searched destination for jobs in the Europeon continent, opened on January 1st 2017 after its closure of green card scheme last year. The qualification criteria is simple, have a valid job offer letter from the employer in Denmark which has to be in positive skill list of 2017 which makes you eligible for green card. The positive list is nothing but the shortage of qualified professionals under various work domains, which you can check at our website Denmark Visa Consultants in Hyderabad.