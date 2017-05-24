Denmark Work Permit Visa consultants Denmark is one of the European Union's most active members to recruit skilled workers from around the world. Denmark Immigration Visa policy, utilizes a points based system called the Danish Green Card to attract skilled workers from outside the EU. Denmark Green Card Point Based scheme provides an opportunity to qualified skilled professionals to live and get employment in the country. A Denmark residence & work permit—through the Denmark Green Card Scheme--is based on individual assessment and evaluation of point system Denmark Work Permit Visa consultants.