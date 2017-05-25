Newsvine

In China, an e-commerce giant builds the world's biggest delivery drone

The Shaanxi provincial government has agreed to let JD.com operate hundreds of low-altitude routes within a 300km radius, an area of more than 11,500 square miles. Currently, the intended customer target is Shaanxi farmers, who can use the drones to distribute their perishable fruits, vegetables, and meat without worrying about Shaanxi's rough, rural roads.

