Uk Visit Visa Consultants UK Visitor Visa generally is granted for up to 1 year. On this visa, visitors are not permitted to work and are required to leave the country before the visa expires. Applications are made through the VFS and personal interviews are sometimes called for. Applications are likely to be accepted provide the documentation is complete and accurate Uk Visit Visa Consultants.
