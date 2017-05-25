USA Investor Visa Consultants in Hyderabad USA EB -5 program is an employment-based program for those who wish to attain the US Green card and establish a business enterprise in the US. The preferred category-the EB-5 visa -is for foreign entrepreneurs who invest at least $1,000,000 USD (or $500,000 under certain circumstances) in a new commercial enterprise which will create at least 10 new jobs for US workers within the first two years. Under the 1990 Immigration Act, Congress has set aside up to 10,000 visas per year for alien investors in new commercial enterprises who create employment for ten individuals. The total time from application for the approval can take as little as six months USA Investor Visa Consultants in Hyderabad.