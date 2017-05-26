USA Visa Consultants in Hyderabad The US H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialized fields. Under the visa a US company can employ a foreign worker for up to six years USA Visa Consultants in Hyderabad.
USA Visa Consultants in Hyderabad
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu May 25, 2017 11:57 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment