Newsvine

kassidynancy

kassidynancy does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 101 Comments: 0 Since: May 2017

Vitamin D supplements could help pain management

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by kassidynancy View Original Article: medicalxpress.com
Seeded on Sun May 28, 2017 11:34 PM
Discuss:

Vitamin D supplementation combined with good sleeping habits may help manage pain-related diseases. This paper published in the Journal of Endocrinology, reviews published research on the relationship between vitamin D levels

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor